Presidential poll: Peter Obi clears Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has recorded overwhelming result in his home state, Anambra despite glaring opposition from notable politicians in the state.

Declaring the results in Awka, the state collation officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, said Obi scored 584,621 votes to defeat other candidates.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 9,036 votes to come second, while Prof Peter Umeadi of APGA got 7,388 votes to come third. APC got a little over 4000 votes.

Recall that the governor of the state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo openly campaigned against Obi and his party and urged the electorate in the state to vote APGA all the way.

However, APGA was only able to score 7388 votes to come a distant third and could not win any senatorial seat in the state.

Rather, Senator Victor Umeh, the former national chairman of APGA, who was denied the ticket of the party and had to contest on the platform of LP, won the election for Anambra Central senatorial zone, defeating the incumbent senator, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife.

Similarly, a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tony Nwoye of LP floored the wife of the former governor of the state, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano who was the APGA candidate for Anambra North, as well as another incumbent senator, Mrs Stella Oduah.