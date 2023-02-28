Poll: I have never lost a battle – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that he has never lost a “battle” in life as God always sees him through challenges and adversities.

Umahi made the assertion on Tuesday in Abakaliki while officially reacting to his victory in the Ebonyi south senatorial district election held on Feb. 25.

The governor said it could had been an albatross for people of the district if he was not elected because Nigerians could have asked questions.



“The southern district should count itself lucky that I emerged because certain things are beyond politics.

“What excuse could they have given for not sending me to the senate to further fight for them and the entire state.



“Everyone in Nigeria has acknowledged the miracles in Ebonyi so why should the people not reciprocate with gratitude?” he queried.



He, however, remarked that such upliftments were not by his power but God’s special grace upon him.

“Whoever God has lifted cannot be brought down as he still taught me a lesson by allowing voting manipulations against me.



“God showed that what I did in Ebonyi could not guarantee me victory but his special grace.

“He allowed scheming to play out but still gave me victory at the end.



“He taught me to depend wholly on Him and though I always do so, it seemed I haven’t done so enough,” he said.



Umahi said in addition to the victory, the interest of Ebonyi is uppermost in his agenda.

“I worked immediately after the election, currently prepared for work as I speak and will work till the last day in office.



“It is what one has done for the people that will matter at the end and not the noise made,” he said.