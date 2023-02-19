‘Politics is not a dirty game’

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

A cleric, Rev. Fr. Bahago Musa, has admonished Christians to get involved in politics and governance to address national challenges.

HE gave the admonition as guest speaker at a political summit organised by the Niger chapter of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

His address was entitled: “Uniting Nigeria; The role of Christian youths.’’

Musa urged Christians to desist from regarding politics as a dirty affair, but should get into governance which plays pivotal role in national development.

“Christians have been left behind because they believe politics is dirty; instead of regarding it as dirty, you should get involved in politics to change the narrative and make positive impact,’’ he said.

He noted that politics was not the factor causing division among Nigerians, but division was caused by politicians who use religion, ethnicity/ tribalism to divide and bring disunity among Nigerians.

Musa enjoined Christians to shun unbiased voting, but should vote credible candidates with credible characters and track records.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Mr Emmanuel Danladi, Chairman of YOWICAN in Niger, said the purpose of the summit was to bring Christian youths together to rub minds and to become politically conscious.

He said the effort was to ensure that Christians made themselves available to participate in politics to achieve equal representation in governance.

In his remarks, Rev. Yohanna Bulus, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger, said the association had set guidelines for Christians to vote for candidates with credible characters, competence, capacity and policies.

He urged Christian youths to shun electoral violence and exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

In a goodwill messages, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, former Commissioner for Information in Niger said regarding politics as dirty meant that dirty people in politics would continue to make laws for all to obey.

He called on the youths not allow themselves to be used for political violence and urged them not to sell their votes, but to vote their conscience and vote for people who care about their future.

His submissions were echoed by Mr Habila Diko, Director, Research and Strategy of CAN in Niger. (NAN)