FULafia VC raises alarm over kidnapping, student enrolment

By Edwin Phillip, Lafia

LAFIA — The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Prof. Mohammed Isa Kida, has raised concern over the impact of insecurity on student enrolment, saying fear of kidnapping and other criminal activities is forcing some students to stay away from the institution.

Kida disclosed this on Monday during an interaction with journalists at the university in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He said the university had partnered with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the military to tackle recurring security challenges affecting the institution and its host communities.

According to him, the university had also engaged 150 volunteer hunters and vigilantes to provide security support and intelligence to professional security agencies for prompt action on campus and in communities where some students reside.

The vice chancellor acknowledged that the university had recently battled cases of kidnapping, cultism and drug-related activities in Mararaba, Akunza and other communities around the institution.

He said the university was determined to confront the challenges and ensure the safety of students and staff.

“Number of students keeps on dwindling, keeps on reducing, simply because of the fear of this insecurity, and other vices,” he said.

Kida identified journalists as critical stakeholders in the fight against criminal activities, urging the media to help expose criminal elements and promote public awareness.

He said the partnership with journalists had become necessary considering the role of the media in information dissemination and intelligence gathering.

“I’m soliciting for support from the media in our struggle and fight against this incessant security menace bedevilling the university.

“And you will all agree with me that it is bedevilling not only the university, but the entire country. But the one that affects us the most severely is that which has to do with students,” he said.

Kida expressed concern over the impact of kidnapping on students, particularly when victims are abducted during examinations or academic activities and their families are unable to meet ransom demands.

“Imagine a child is writing his exams and he is kidnapped, and ransom is demanded that not even the parents can raise the money, not even the university can pay the money.

“What has student got that you will go and kidnap students for? Terrorising the student, instilling that fear. Students cannot be able to face their studies again,” he added.

The vice chancellor said the university was engaging media organisations because of their pivotal role in disseminating information and creating awareness about security threats.

He added that protecting students and staff from banditry, cultism, drug abuse and other criminal activities remained a priority of the institution.

Kida, however, warned social media handlers and bloggers against circulating unverified information about the university, urging them to verify reports before publishing them.