BBNaija: Keivo, Tram throw punches in clash

Chaos erupted in the Big Brother Naija ‘Show Ya Sef’ house on Monday night after an argument between housemates Keivo and Tram over a shirt escalated into a physical fight.

The confrontation began after Tram accused Keivo of taking his black shirt.

Keivo denied the allegation, insisting that he owned a similar shirt and expressing frustration over being accused of stealing.

The exchange soon became heated, with both housemates trading words before Keivo reportedly threw the first punch, triggering a physical altercation.

Other housemates immediately intervened in an attempt to separate the pair as the situation intensified.

Biggie subsequently ordered all the housemates to freeze and deployed three Ninjas to restore order and prevent the confrontation from escalating further.

The incident adds another dramatic moment to the ongoing season, which has already recorded several evictions and a disqualification.

Twenty-four housemates were introduced into the competition on July 26. So far, 12 have been evicted, while Neche voluntarily left the show and Nomy was disqualified.

The winner of the season is expected to take home a record N160 million prize, the biggest payout in the history of the reality show, which debuted in 2006.

The current season is scheduled to conclude on October 4.