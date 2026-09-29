Troops rescue 49 Kano travellers after Zamfara kidnap attempt

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 49 travellers from Kano State who were returning from Senegal after attending a Maulud programme, following an attempted kidnapping in Zamfara State.

The travellers reportedly came under attack after their vehicle developed a mechanical fault while passing through the area, leaving them vulnerable to suspected kidnappers.

The troops, who responded to the incident, successfully rescued all 49 travellers and later handed them over to the Chairman of Tsafe Local Government Area, Malam Garba Shehu Fanchers, during the night.

According to the Army, the rescued travellers were taken for immediate welfare and medical assessment, while arrangements were made for their safe reunification with their families.

The rescue highlights the ongoing efforts of Operation Fansan Yamma to protect travellers and communities from kidnapping and other criminal activities across the North-West.