Our achievements have reversed devt tides against us – Buhari

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Muhammadu Buhari says the achievements so far recorded by his administration in the last eight years has reversed the developmental tides against it, in the face of fierce criticism and great sacrifices.

The President stated this at the presentation of PMB achievements tagged: “Preserving PMB Legacy” on Wednesday at the banquest Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari who was represented by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said the administration had pursued the realization of its promises for better security, laying a foundation for prosperity, and creating a fresh burst of hope for the future of the country despite tough challenges.

The event comprised the launch of five variants of the PMB scorcard as part of the ongoing PMB Scorecard presentation series that started in October 2022.

According to the President, the accomplishments were the hard-won dividends of the social contract he entered into with the Nigerian people when he came into office in 2015, insisting that the administration has given as much as it could.

‘‘The whole exercise is important for various reasons. First, it is a historical record, and a fairly reliable one because it is a nearly contemporaneous record of what transpired in that eight year period.

Second, the records being kept in many different forms help to reinforce their accuracy and authenticity.

‘‘These are real people provided with a springboard to do more for themselves and for their communities; real people inspired to hope and believe that Nigeria can be positively transformed in our lifetime. But aside from the ultimate usefulness of this work as an anthology of the life and times of the Buhari administration , it is also a fascinating and riveting account of unfolding facts and stories of some of the most intriguing events in contemporary Nigeria and I think these accounts must be given the widest possible reach across traditional and new media channels; let the Documentary and Testimony Series resound on radio, television, and across social media; let the Compendium be circulated, in hard and soft copies, far and wide, to engage, provoke and maybe even inspire Nigerians and others who may come across it.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed said the Scorecard Series provided a counter to the choreographed pushback by the opposition and the naysayers, who contend – because of ‘bad belle’ – that the Buhari Administration has achieved nothing.

He said the ministry introduced the Scorecard Series to consolidate all that Buhari administration has been doing since 2015 to propagate the policies and programmes of the administration.