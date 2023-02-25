Nigeria decides: Electorate stranded in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Voters who came out in their numbers to exercise their franchise at Umuenwene ward, Odangene polling unit 19 were stranded as INEC official came with a wrong BVAS machine.

Recall the election was supposed to start by 8am and till now, 2pm, some polling units in Enugu State are yet to start voting.

Some of the electorates left as officials were yet to return with the right BVAS machine.

One of the voters who pleaded anonymity said that alleged that INEC has been compromised against his choice candidate and were deliberately acting to frustrate voters.

“This is INEC’s plan with some Presidential candidates to frustrate us from voting for the competent and best candidate, Peter Obi.

“INEC officials came here late and left to bring another one but never returned. This is 2pm and many people have left,” he said.