Naira: Scores injured as protests rock Lagos, Ogun, other states

•Buhari hasn’t disobeyed Supreme Court — Odinkalu

•Says governors’ counter orders amount to treason

By Evelyn Usman, James Ogunnaike & Adeola Badru

Violent protests resurfaced in major cities in the southern part of the country yesterday over the scarcity of the new naira notes arising from the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes by the Federal Government.

Protests across the country had earlier greeted the January 31st deadline for residents to change their old notes to the new ones when they could not get the new notes which forced the Federal Government to extend the deadline till February 10.

As the scarcity of the new notes however persisted and became unbearable for the populace, violent protests erupted again on Friday morning in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo and Rivers states.

In Lagos, pandemonium broke out in some parts of the state yesterday, as protesters took to the roads to protest scarcity of the naira notes. Hoodlums hijacked the protests to dispossess innocent commuters of their mobile telephones and other valuables and leave scores of persons injured in the resultant stampede.

The protest began in Ojota, Ketu and Mile 12 axis, as the protesters barricaded the roads with bonfires, preventing vehicular movement. The protest later spread to Isokoko and some parts of Agege as well as Igando.

Motorists who were unable to make a quick detour had their vehicles’ windscreens smashed.

Shop owners hurriedly closed for the day while hawkers fled with some of them abandoning their wares at the mercy of hoodlums. The protest created tension in the state as some banks closed for the day for fear of being attacked. It also affected dispensing of cash at banks’ Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points as bullion vans conveying the cash were reportedly directed to suspend operation.

Along some parts of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, there was no movement of vehicles as Magboro and Asese were blocked off by another group of protesters. Both sides of the expressway along Magboro were blocked with plumes of smoke from burning tyres.

However, policemen and troops of OP MESA, a joint internal military security operational platform arrived the scene and fired teargas cannisters to disperse the protesters.

Police patrol vans, those of OP MESA and troops of Exercise Still Water were sighted patrolling some of the hot spots in Lagos, as of time of filing this report, while Armoured Personnel Carriers were stationed in Ojota and other areas. Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin said normalcy had returned in the troubled areas.

In Ogun, vehicular and commercial activities were disrupted in Mowe area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. It was gathered that the protesters barricaded the Mowe end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and turned back motorists and travellers.

The protesters resisted police intervention and threatened to set the police station in the area ablaze.

They also set bonfires on the highway which forced motorists and travellers to hurriedly turn back.

Shop owners also closed their shops and scampered to safety.

The National Youth Service Corps members in the areas who were billed for election training on Friday were asked to stay back home and avoid the routes. A security advisory to corps members from the Mowe Sub-Office Local Government Inspector and sighted by our correspondent, read, “Violent protest on Lagos Ibadan expressway. Magboro blocked, Ibafo bonfire, Mowe blocked. Stay safe and stay off till further information. I am however in touch with security agencies.”

Similarly, some residents of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday blocked the busy Ore-Benin expressway to register their displeasure over the scarcity of naira notes.

The protesters made bonfire on both sides of the expressway making it impossible for vehicular movement which also resulted to heavy gridlock on the axis. Some of the protesters who spoke in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, said that they were protesting over the naira notes scarcity which they claimed was taking a toll on them and their families. They also lamented their inability to access cash from banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATM’s) and were not allowed into the banking halls.

Also, Mr Sikiru Alonge, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander in Ore, told NAN that it was difficult to control traffic on the axis now, urging motorists to use alternative routes.

Iwo-Road axis of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was also engulfed in violent protests on Friday morning as some youths took to the major road to protest the scarcity of naira notes. The chaos at Iwo-road- Iyana-church axis left commuters stranded at the bus stops and highways, as the angry youths blocked the roads. Two policemen were reportedly injured during the protests. Efforts to get the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso to react to the report of the injured policemen proved abortive, as he did not respond to several calls placed across to him.

Residents also took to the streets in Rivers state to protest the new naira notes scarcity.

It will be recalled that before the expiration of the February 10 deadline fixed by the Federal Government when the old N200, N500 and N1000 would cease to be legal tenders, three states; Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara dragged the Federal Government before the Supreme Court challenging the naira redesign policy. The apex court, later gave an interim injunction suspending the deadline. Seven other states later joined as plaintiffs while Edo and Bayelsa states applied to join the Federal Government as respondents. In the meantime, Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state directed their residents to continue to spend the old notes threatening to prosecute anyone who rejected the old naira notes.

On Thursday, however, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his broadcast to the nation approved the continuous use of N200 notes until 10th April alongside the new notes. He, however, insisted that the old N500 and N1,000 notes have ceased to be legal tenders, saying that the CBN would continue to accept them. Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state in a counter broadcast to the people of Kaduna state directed the residents to ignore the address of the president and continue to spend the old naira notes following the order of the Supreme Court. The case before the apex court challenging the naira edesign policy will continue next week.