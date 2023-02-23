Experienced, old, professional politicians have nothing to offer — Bishop Amah

Bishop Amah

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ogbaru, has said that experienced, old, professional politicians have nothing to offer, adding that the election is critical and will define a lot of things about Nigeria as a nation that is currently in coma.

The Diocese disclosed this through its Bishop, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah, who also said that the presidential election will equally determine the progress of the subsequent elections.

He warned the electorate and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to endeavour to get it right.

Speaking with newsmen in the Bishop’s Court, Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Bishop Amah warned that if the electorate and INEC fail to get things right for Nigeria on Saturday, everything about Nigeria should be forgotten.

Bishop Amah told the electorate and INEC that in exercising their duties and franchise respectively, they should consider and put so many variables into play, including the unborn generation, the outside world and, above all, God.

According to Bishop Ameh, “The forthcoming presidential election is not about which region one is coming from or the religion one belongs, but the life of Nigeria that is in coma and the imperative of voting people with track records.”

The Nnewi-born Bishop Amah warned Nigerians against voting and recycling people he described as, “Tired, outdated, wicked and heartless politicians”.

He ssaid: “It does not matter when you started to politics, it is insignificant for any serious Nigerian voter now because from what is happening, it is very obvious that the self-acclaimed experienced, old and professional politicians have nothing to offer.

“We want them to retire and leave the scene. Nobody should vote for them, we need fresh air, they should disappear from the scene so that Nigerians will enjoy fresh air, and we expect the electorate to do the needful on Saturday, February 25, because that election is the determining factor for the future and continued existence of Nigeria.

“I will always say that Nigeria is in reverse gear, we are already in the dungeon, so getting it wrong on Saturday means calling people for our funeral.

“Already Nigeria is in coma. If we get it right on Saturday, maybe God will help the new president that will emerge to resuscitate us.

“But if we decided to recycle these hawks, wicked, greedy and heartless politicians who are getting ready for our burial, we are finished.”

Reminded that the election is coming at a time Nigerians are suffering consequences of some policies, Bishop Amah said, “It is important that the presidential election is coming when Nigerians are suffering because of the cashless policy, fuel scarcity and other wicked policies of the leaders.

“But we know that days like we are having will come. We already know them and their tricks. The Bible said, ‘In all things God work for the good of them that love him’.”