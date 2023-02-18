Engineers seek end to infrastructure deficit

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Institution of Civil Engineers, NICE, has stated that its target is seeking an end to infrastructural deficit in the country, adding that the body would give apt attention to infrastructural problems facing the country.

The body also stated that it would invest hugely in research in order to reduce over dependence on foreign technology during project execution, noting that such would ensure quick solution to the infrastructural issues in the country.

The body disclosed this in Port Harcourt at the Investiture and inauguration of Engr. Chukwudi Ezugu, as the 18th National Chairman of the Institution, NICE.

Speaking, Ezugu in his inaugural address, commended members of the professional body for the confidence reposed in him, promising not to take the confidence for granted.

Ezugu vowed to ensure growth of the institution, adding that chapters would be opened in the states that do not have its presence.

“I commend everyone of you for reposing confidence in me to lead our institution in the next three years. I will not take this confidence for granted.

“Specifically I will continue the drive for growth in accordance with the Memorandum of our Association as a professional body. This I hope to achieve by harnessing all resources available to the institution.”

He stated that the body would give attention to numerical growth of the institution, even as he would show competence and accountability throughout his tenure as the national chairman.

“We will continue professional development career for our members; Good professional practice that civil engineers shall be updated on recent technical developments, to enhance our practice.

“We shall therefore collaborate with competent training Institutions to update our engineers. To assist members facing challenges in their works.

He maintained that the body would invest in research in order to reduce the over dependence on foreign technology.

“It is my desire to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry. We shall engage the policy makers to prioritize infrastructural development in the country with a view to creating economic value,” Ezugu added.

Meanwhile, Engr. Emmanuel Audu Ohwavborua (PhD) former Acting Managing Director/CEO Niger Delta Development Commission, in his investiture lecture titled, ‘Infrastructural Development in Nigeria’; A Case of Study of Niger Delta,’ emphasized that the nation is facing infrastructural issues.

Audu disclosed that the challenges range from the cost of execution, terrain of the Niger Delta region, availability of modern equipment to project maintenance.

He said: “Nigeria is facing the problem of inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance. The Major problem of infrastructure in the Niger Delta is the terrain. It is very challenging.

“So, we must address the issues of the topography. Buildings should be designed to flow with the topography and need technology to achieve this.

The Chairman of the event, Engr. Tasiu-Saad Gidari-Wudil, the President of Nigeria Society of Engineers, who was represented by Engr. Ofoeyeno Bemigho,

Vice President of NSE, South-South, in his speech, charged the new chairman to work closely with members of the body and tasked the members to give the new executives maximum cooperation.

The outgoing Chairman of NICE, Engr (Dr) Jang Tanko, noted that Investiture give the body opportunity to unit and discuss developmental issues, stating the need for improving the nation’s infrastructure.

He said: “God has been gracious to us in the last two years we led the institution. In the past two years, with the support of my executive members, we have been able to move the body to a level of admiration in the comity of other professional institutions.

“Everytime we gather for the investiture of a national chairman, we enjoy the unity which we has as colleagues. We are always reminded of not just improving ourselves but to also improve the infrastructure across the country.”