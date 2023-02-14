Emefiele meets Diplomatic Corps, says old notes deadline extension unnecessary

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Victoria Ojeme

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has met with the Diplomatic Corps over the Naira redesign policy.

Meeting with the corps in Abuja, Tuesday afternoon, the governor explained the rationale for the policy and said that extending the deadline for the circulation of the old notes of the affected denominations of N200, N500, and N1,000 notes was unnecessary.

He noted that some unscrupulous bankers were trying to sabotage the policy and that such people would be sanctioned, along with Point of Sales (POS) operators who over-charged customers for transactions.