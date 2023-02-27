Elections credible in FCT – Foreign observers’ team

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

A foreign observers team in the Federal Capital Territory, has said elections were credible in the State Capital.

The Chairman, Domak Group international, Dr. Kingsley Azonobi, on Saturday headed the Abuja team of forum observers under the balcony of International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development Law Enforcement Inc. USA.

Azonobi, while addressing the team ahead of the exercise, charged them with upholding the ethics of foreign electoral observers, stating that observers’ roles in ensuring credible elections can’t be over-emphasized.

He cautioned observers to strictly report issues seen and always try to be objective while filing reports after the exercise.

Azonobi, who manned the Garki, Maitama, and Mppape areas of Abuja alongside a few members of the team visited over 60 polling units.

At the end of the voting exercise, while speaking to newsmen, he said, “This is one of the most credible elections we have witnessed since the inception of democracy in Nigeria. Kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari for making this a reality.

“We have visited lots of polling units, and we are glad to tell the whole world that Nigeria has set a standard to be followed by other African countries.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has done overwhelmingly well, and I am glad to say to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, you have shown capacity and have been discharged accordingly. Nigerians are proud of you.”

However, he cautioned INEC staff at the polling units to ensure that results are imputed correctly to avoid issues while collating results at the central collation center.