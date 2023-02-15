Elections: Corps Members in Akwa Ibom tasked on neutrality

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

WITH the 2023 general elections in the country around the corner, corps members deployed to Akwa Ibom State who would be enlisted as Ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commissíon, INEC have been charged to remain neutral throughout the exercise.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yushau Ahmed, who gave the charge yesterday during the closing ceremony of 2023 Batch ‘A’ stream 1 orientation course at the Orientation Camp, in Nsit Atai LGA, also charged them to adhere to guildelines contained in the Electoral Act.

Ahmed who was represented by the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe enjoined the corps members to take a cue from their predecessors by performing the election with high sense of responsibility.

He assured them that INEC and security agencies were committed to ensuring their safety throughout the elections and however

advised them to be security conscious in their places of Primary assignment.

His words: “You should avoid acts that can endanger your lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car ride and gift from strangers.

“On our part, we are committed to making adequate provisions for your security and general welfare in line with the policy thrust of my administration.

“My dear compatriots, as you are already aware, the 2023 General elections are around the corner. As was the case with the previous elections conducted Corps members will form the majority of Ad hoc personnel that will be enlisted for the conduct of the exercise.

“It will interest you to know that the performance of your predecessors contributed to the credibility of the previous elections, and earned NYSC accolades from both local and foreign observers. Therefore, I enjoin you to take a cue from them by performing the election with high sense of responsibility

“Accordingly, we are in constant liason with security agencies and other critical stakeholders with a view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year”