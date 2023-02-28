Elections: Cleric cautions against sharing fake results

Rev. Tajan Moltok, the Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, has cautioned Nigerians against sharing fake elections results on social media.

The cleric made the call during the church’s mid week evening service on Tuesday in Jos, following the influx of unverified election results being shared on various social media platforms.

He expressed concern that Nigerians “are anxious to share unverified result, saying they should circumspect in their actions as it can lead to tension”.

He urged them to wait for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make such announcements.

“You are quick to share unverified result when you are not INEC,” he admonished congregants.

He noted that fake news was one of the tools used by mischief makers to promote their selfish interests, urging congregants to stand out as children of God against being used as tools to achieve that.

Moltok urged the congregants and Plateau people to shun taking the law into their hands no matter the outcome of the result but use legitimate channels for redress.

He prayed for God’s will in the emergence of leaders who will take the country to greater heights, and urged Christians to persevere in interceding for the nation.

He also prayed for sustainable peace in Plateau and the enactment of good policies in the state, which would boost economic growth.