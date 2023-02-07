Election: Wike working for Tinubu – Fayose

The younger brother to former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, Isaac has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is working for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fayose made this disclosure in a statement via his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He stated, “It’s almost election day. Labour Party (LP) and support groups for Peter Obi need to consolidate in SS, MD (Especially Plateau, Benue), Ondo, Lagos, Kaduna, Taraba. These are the strong regions to get high numbers.

“The SE needs to show its hands massively.

“For SS: Wike is working for BAT, there is a heavy propaganda going on in Akwa Ibom, Okowa is ready for war in Delta, Bayelsa needs a structure to convert, Edo is certain.

“BAT is playing a victim in the SW, and unfortunately, it’s working.”

Recall that Wike has been at war with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after losing the party’s presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar.

The face-off with Atiku led to Wike’s call for the removal of the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike and the G-5 governors said the party can’t have the North produce the party’s national chairman and presidential candidate.

Their grouse with Atiku and PDP is that a southerner should be allowed to produce the party’s national chairman for the sake of balance and equity.