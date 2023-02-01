Antonio Conte

By Biodun Busari

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has reacted to the successful removal operation of his gallbladder on Wednesday by thanking the club fans.

It was confirmed early on Wednesday that the 53-year-old Italian coach was suffering from severe abdominal pain and had been diagnosed with cholecystitis, according to MSN.

Following the diagnosis, the former Chelsea boss was billed for surgery and posted a message of thanks to well-wishers after a successful operation to remove his gallbladder.

Read also: Tottenham sign Danjuma, Everton’s top target from Villareal

Conte provided an update via his personal Instagram account as he wrote: “Thank you for your lovely messages.

“My surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better. Now it’s time to recover, I can’t wait to get back on the field with the team,” Conte added.

It is not known how long Conte will be out of action with assistant Cristian Stellini taking charge of the first team during a period of recovery for the head coach.

Spurs host Manchester City on Sunday before facing Leicester the following weekend and a trip to AC Milan for the return of their Champions League campaign.

According to the NHS, it can take up to eight weeks to return to full activities after gallbladder surgery.