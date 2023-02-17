Brazil’s Marta makes winning return against Japan

Photo Credit: ORLPride (Twitter)

Brazil’s six-time World Player of the Year Marta made her return to action after a lengthy injury absence and promptly created the winning goal as Brazil beat Japan 1-0.

Marta suffered an ACL knee ligament injury in late March playing for her club Orlando Pride and missed the rest of last season.

The game was played at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium and Brazil’s Swedish coach Pia Sundhage threw on Marta as an 68th-minute substitute in the opening game of the four-team tournament.

The 36-year-old took just four minutes to make her impact.

Cutting in from the left flank she spotted Debinha in space and slipped a low ball across the box which the striker confidently converted for her 58th goal in 133 appearances for Brazil.

Japan responded positively though and should have drawn level when Rikako Kobayashi was found with time and space in the box but wastefully shot over the bar.

Substitute Maika Hamano caused plenty of problems for the Brazil defence, the 18-year-old nearly levelling the scores with a fierce drive which crashed out off the bar.

The competition continues on Sunday in Nashville with the U.S facing Japan and Brazil taking on the Canadians.

All four teams are preparing for July’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which runs from July 20 to August 20.