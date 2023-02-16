‘BBTitans’: Blue Aiva kisses Blaqboi after Yemi parts way

By Ada Osadebe

BBTitans housemate, Blue Aiva seemed to have moved past her status as Yemi Cregx’s side chick, after she was seen locking lips with another housemate in the ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ edition of the show.

This is coming barely days after Yemi ended their situationship, which caused a lot of drama in the house.

However, Blaqboi on the other hand who had earlier accused Blue Aiva of using him and Marvin, took fans by surprise last night, after he had private time with Blue Aiva, kissing.

Many expected Yemi’s separation from Blue Aiva to take a while to wear off, but it seems the opposite is true as Aiva seems to have moved past the painful episode and is now focused on the game.

The fact that Blue Aiva has finally been able to move on without Yemi and stop letting him hold her back has been celebrated by fans on her behalf.

Some claim that kissing Blaqboi was simply an act of sympathy, although it’s hard to tell with Big Brother’s housemates.