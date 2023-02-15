Avoid what can divide Igbo traders, Ladipo new exco urged

Newly elected executive council of the Aguiyi Ironsi section of the Ladipo International Spare Parts Market was, at the weekend, sworn in, with a charge for the Exco to unite all traders for the growth and development of the market.

The new exco, led by Onyebinanma Chukwuma, popularly known as Ikukuoma, and Anigbo Cajetan, as the vice chairman, promised to carry along all other contestants and traders with customers alike, to create an enabling environment for all stakeholders.

Mr. Chukwuma, after the inauguration by the association’s legal counsel, Peter Umeh, promised that his exco will make trading a splendid experience for both traders and customers alike, while they abide by the rules and regulations laid down by the government.

The election was conducted by the Electoral Committee, led by Mr. Kareem Adebayo Fatai to steer in the new exco of the association for the next two years.

The duo of Chukwuma and Cajetan won the election in a joint ticket with 514 votes to beat the runner-up team, Kelechi Oputa and Okeke John Obinna who scored 513 votes to come second in the election.

Aroh Emmanuel emerged as the association’s secretary with 368 votes, while the runner-up, Nnaji Emeka who scored 336 votes was chosen as the assistant secretary. Odunukwe Nnamdi Damian, Chukwujuba Echezonachigi were elected as financial secretary and welfare officer respectively.