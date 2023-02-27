Atiku with 489,045 votes defeats Tinubu in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has defeated his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina after polling the highest number of votes from the 34 LGA in the state.

Atiku polled 489,045 votes to beat his closest contender, Tinubu who scored 482,283.

The NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso came third with 69,385 votes followed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party with 6,376 votes.

Results to be officially announced in a jiffy by Katsina State Presidential Collation Officer, Prof Ma’azu Abubakar,