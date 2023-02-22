229 groups deploy 146,913 observers for Saturday polls

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

•As NYSC deploys 200,000 corps members for elections

By Omeiza Ajayi & Luminous Jannamike

No fewer than 229 domestic and international groups have deployed 146,913 observers for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This came on a day the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, also deployed 200,000 corps members for the elections.

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at a meeting with accredited election observers in Abuja yesterday, said: “For the 2023 General Election beginning this weekend with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Commission has accredited 196 national or domestic groups that are collectively deploying 144,800 observers.

“Similarly, the Commission accredited 33 international organisations deploying 2,113 observers. In all, 229 groups are deploying 146,913 observers for the 2023 General Election. This is the largest deployment of domestic and international observers in the history of elections in Nigeria.”

According to him, the progressive improvement in Nigeria’s electoral democracy since 1999 draws in part from the reports of observers and study tours by the commission.

“That is why over the years, the Commission has sent open or specific invitations to national and international observers. The implication is that all accredited observers are guests of INEC.

“In line with global good practice, electoral commissions in most jurisdictions invite national and international organisations to deploy observers or organise study tours for election managers during elections.

“As a consequence, observers submit reports to electoral commissions highlighting strengths and weaknesses of processes. Arising from study tours, election managers also learn from other jurisdictions. The reports and recommendations of observers and the knowledge from the study tours help electoral commissions to progressively improve processes,” said Yakubu.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, said yesterday it would deploy 200,000 corps members as part of its commitment towards the conduct of a hitch-free 2023 election.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, who briefed journalists at the Scheme’s headquarters in Abuja, said the deployment was for the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for February 25.

Ahmed disclosed that the Scheme was working alongside other security agencies to ensure the safety of all corps members during the polls.

Nevertheless, he warned corps members against collecting any form of gratification, including food from politicians before, during and after the elections.

In the pre-election, the NYSC Director-General said: “We are deploying 200,000 corps members for the elections. What is fundamental for me to also mention is the security of these Corps members.

“Since I took over, I have met with the IG of Police, the DSS, I have met with the NSCDC, I have equally met with the INEC and every hand is on deck to ensure that the Corps members are secured

“We were assured by INEC that they will carry these Corps members to their respective places of assignment and bring them back safely from wherever they are picking them from.”