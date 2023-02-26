2023 Elections: Heavy downpour disrupts election in Edo

Rainfall

An heavy rainfall on Saturday slowed down electoral activities in many parts of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the downpour, which started at 3 p.m, halted the exercise at Afuze, Sabo Ora and Uben in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Usman Bello, Daily Trust Correspondent in Benin, also said that a similar rainfall occurred in the state capital, thereby elongating polling exercise in the area.

In Uben, voting still continued as of 5 p.m. when a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) got to the village.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police on Election Duty in Edo, Mr Benjamin Okolo, has said that the police were investigating a reported case of vote buying in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Okolo said this while speaking with newsmen during a monitoring of situation in Edo North Senatorial District.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senatorial election, and Mr Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo, are from the area. (NAN)