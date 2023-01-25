By Juliet Umeh

As 2023 begins and many companies are cutting their staff strengths, some top Human Resources, HR managers have given some trends industry leaders need to watch out for in 2023.



Modern workplace



Speaking on modern workplace, Heads of People and Culture, Chief Operating Officer at one of Africa’s leading freelance and talent sourcing platforms, Gebeya, Mr. Leul Girma said: “As 2022 comes to a close, it is clear that the future of work is online and on-demand. This quarter’s massive layoffs at several large tech firms show that organisations are looking to scale down their teams and reduce costs.

“Businesses looking to scale have needed to shorten their hiring timelines and augment their teams in order to leverage resources as they need them. The typical two-three months hiring cycle that requires sifting through hundreds of resumes don’t work for immediate hiring needs and short-term projects. Flexible, nimble team structures are an organisation’s superpower.”

Also, Head of Talent and Human Capital Growth Africa Foundation, Nairobi, Jemima Karugu, said employee well-being is paramount to the future of work in 2023.

He also said that financial compensation as a trend is making a comeback due to the global inflation currently being experienced and the need to feel financially secure in case of any eventuality. The third is physical; employees are looking for more inclusive workspaces that promote well-being and healthy habits.”



Strategic hiring



Team Lead, Faculty Management at First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Folasele Vincent Akinloose said: “Reshaping workplace Learning and Development, L and D with increased workforce mobility and the depletion of the skilled talent pool in Africa, there exist a need for HR to rise to this challenge through strategic hiring and continuous training. Organisations should start investing in L&D.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion, this is one of the behavioural HR components attracting global attention, and also capable of boosting engagement and reducing turnover. HR needs to develop and execute flawlessly the DEI policy,” he explained.

In his view, HR Lead at Axxela Group, sub-Saharan Africa’s leading gas and power portfolio company, Adesola Awofeso, said: “Quiet quitting might become predominant, especially as many skilled talents are fixated on migrating for more reasons not limited to the quality of life and economic gains.”

To navigate this trend, however, Managing Director of DWR Expatriate & Executive Search, Ghana, Nigeria and West Africa, Dominic Ryan, noted that, “The nurturing of the domestic market to bring executives up to a higher standard, thus reduce the need for external placements, coupled with the expansion of the economy in certain sectors, and foreign investment which will encourage growth in domestic employment opportunities.”



Healthy feedback culture



COO Gebeya explained, “a healthy feedback culture is critical. Understanding global trends in compensation, benefits, and remote work are important to stay competitive; but being in tune with the specific needs of one’s own workforce is important to stay relevant.”

Also, Tosin Ajayi, Human Resources Business Partner, HRBP at Reelfruit added, “Irrespective of the number of years an employee stays on a job, people leaders should ensure that employees have good employee experience that will help their brand. Organisations should see training intervention as a contribution such that this would enrich the overall professional market with competent hands. People will keep scouting for better opportunities, but you could keep them as your veterans.”