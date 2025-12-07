7 workplace trends that will blow up in 2026

As technology reshapes workplaces and careers, the way we work is set to undergo profound change as we move into the second half of the decade. For those wanting to adapt and stay ahead of the curve, these changes can be anticipated by tracking the trends driving this transformation.

In 2026, AI will continue to play an increasingly significant role in every part of our lives, and the workplace will be no exception. But just as important as learning to apply these powerful new tools will be understanding where uniquely human skills and judgement remain essential.

So here are the seven workplace trends I believe will affect all of us as companies adapt to technological change, shifting employee expectations and the new realities of the rapidly evolving world of work.

1. AI workflows

Until recently, AI has been treated within many organisations as a tool to be bolted on to automate or streamline existing workflows. Think analytics tools to interpret business data or chatbots to onboard new hires. The next step will be AI-native processes built from the ground up to leverage new ways of automating, predicting and decision-making.

2. Workplaces as connected ecosystems

With hybrid and remote working now ingrained in the culture of most companies, we are seeing the emergence of flexible ecosystems of tools, communication networks and physical spaces designed to support workers wherever they are.

Whether in homes, offices, co-working spaces or immersive virtual environments, this trend focuses on providing a seamless employee experience. For companies, it’s about providing continuity and tapping into global talent pools, while for workers, it offers the chance to fit their professional responsibilities around their lives while maintaining a connection to company culture.

3. The changing jobs landscape

It’s impossible to deny that AI is having a dramatic impact on jobs, leading to big cuts in hiring for affected professions. These include entry-level positions, particularly in clerical, administrative and data entry roles, but also middle management.

Other areas, including nursing, caring, construction, education and technology, however, there is significant growth. Graduates and those beginning their professional lives, as well as older workers looking to change direction, will have to take these changes into account when making career decisions in 2026.

4. Human-centric skills become increasingly valued

With more and more tasks handed to automation, the human skills that let us handle tasks still out of reach of machines become more valuable than ever. In 2026 and beyond, employers will put a premium on abilities where people are still undeniably superior, such as interpersonal communication, empathy, creativity, teamworking and leadership. This shift is already clearly visible, with changing hiring priorities such as a growing emphasis on “soft” (non-technical) human skills, and skilling pathways evolving to strengthen human problem-solving and long-term strategic thinking.

5. AI and data-driven people management

It’s no longer enough for organisations to rely on once-yearly reviews, gut instinct and the personal preferences of managers when making people management decisions. Instead, they are becoming increasingly data-driven and automated, with AI uncovering new relationships and metrics in an attempt to develop new, evidence-based approaches.

The risks here are clear, with stringent safeguards needed to ensure transparency and fairness. But by balancing these new methods of obtaining insights with a commitment to ethical and accountable practices, businesses will make better HR decisions and boost employee productivity.

6. Employee experience

Businesses are becoming used to differentiating themselves based on customer experience—the drive to provide their customers with more personalised, engaging and frictionless interactions. In 2026, in the face of surging demand for top talent, this ethos is being brought to workforce management too.

This goes beyond free gym memberships and wellness programs to encompass the entire employee journey from recruitment to daily work and commuting processes, and involves mapping touchpoints and eliminating pain points with the same rigour used to keep customers happy. The payoff for organisations that get this right in the next 12 months will be higher workforce retention, talent acquisition and ultimately improved business outcomes.

7. Soft retirement

In many countries, people are staying healthier and fit for work for longer. As well as this, the changing world of work and accessibility of freelance and gig economy options are making it possible for some of us to scale back on full-time, salaried work at an earlier age. This phenomenon has come to be known as “soft retirement,” meaning that retirement is no longer the hard stop it was once seen as. For employees, this means a smoother transition between work and retirement, while delaying the loss of income and need to cash in on pensions or assets put aside for old age.

Employers, on the other hand, can take the opportunity to access expertise, knowledge and mentoring, as experienced workers offer up their time in an advisory, consultancy or part-time capacity.