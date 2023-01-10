Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

The Founder of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is dead.

She died on Monday at St. Nicolas Hospital, Lagos after being in a coma since Saturday.

Below are some things you should know about the late Anyiam-Osigwe:

Anyiam-Osigwe is popularly known as “The Queen of Nollywood films” because of her passion and dedication to the Nigerian film and entertainment industry.

She was born into the notable family of Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe in Nkwerre, Imo State.

The queen of Nollywood films had a degree in Law and Political Science from Oxford Brookes University, England.

Anyiam-Osigwe was an author of written poetry and three other books.

She also published a magazine, Clicks, specifically written to accommodate the black population in England.

She shot her first music video for Hip-Hop twin singers, P-Square and also managed them.

Anyiam-Osigwe founded the Africa Film Academy, a body that governs the film ceremony since 2005.

She was honoured by the Nigerian government in 2012 as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the Nigerian government for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

In 2015, she started the AfricaOne initiative to commemorate Africans in the entertainment industry.

Among the awards she received, in 2019, she was honoured with African Film Pioneer Award at the African Film Festival (TAFF).

She emerged as the National President of The Association of Movie Producers (AMP) in 2020.

