Everything to know about Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo is a Nigerian actor, model, entertainer and humanitarian who has become one of Nollywood’s notable screen personalities through his performances in movies, television productions and comedy projects.

Born on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ekubo is originally from Arochukwu in Abia State. The actor, known for his towering 6’2” frame, speaks English, Igbo and Hausa fluently.

The 40-year-old actor rose to fame after emerging as the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest, a platform that helped launch his career in the entertainment industry. Since then, he has featured in several successful Nollywood productions and earned recognition both locally and internationally.

Education



Alexx Ekubo attended Federal Government College, Daura, Katsina State, for his secondary education. He later studied Law at the University of Calabar before obtaining a degree in Mass Communication from Calabar Polytechnic.

Career and movies



Ekubo began acting professionally in the early 2010s and quickly established himself as one of Nollywood’s leading actors.

Some of the popular movies he has featured in include:

Lagos Cougars

Weekend Getaway

In the Cupboard

Dream Walker

Blazing Heart

The First Lady

Hire a Woman

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons

Sugar Rush

Fate of Alakada

Aside from acting, he has also built a reputation as a television personality, model and brand ambassador.

Humanitarian work and recognition.



Beyond entertainment, Ekubo is actively involved in charity and humanitarian initiatives.

In 2020, he was inducted into the MIPAD/United Nations Most Influential People of African Descent Top 100 Under 40 Hall of Fame. He also received a Certificate of Excellence from Sapio Club SDG for his contributions to African entertainment and humanitarian services.

In 2021, he received the Nigerian National Award of Excellence as the Global Social Giving Actor of the Year for his charity efforts. The same year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Culture by Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion University, Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

Awards and achievements.



Over the years, Ekubo has won several awards and recognitions, including:

BEFFTA Award (London) – Nollywood Rising Star (2014)

Screen Nation Film and TV Award (London) – Favourite Male African International Emerging Screen Talent (2014)

Nigerian Teen Choice Award – Outstanding TV Personality (2015)

Best of Nollywood Award – Best Actor of the Year (2016)

Nigerian Model Achievers Award – Model Actor of the Year (2016)

Special Recognition Award from the First Lady of Nigeria for contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry (2018)

Best of Nollywood Award – Best Lead Actor (2022)

Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival – Best Actor of the Year (2022)

Rotary International District 9142 – Rotary Youth Ambassador of the Year (2023)

Personal life

Ekubo has largely kept his private life away from public scrutiny, although he remains one of the most visible celebrities in Nigeria’s entertainment industry through his social engagements, endorsements and philanthropic activities.

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