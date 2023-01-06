R. Kelly

By Biodun Busari

A documentary series on American superstar, R. Kelly, ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’ has revealed more trauma suffered by his victims.

The Final Chapter premiered on Monday and Tuesday nights and explored R. Kelly’s abuse of Azriel Clary, who was a witness against his racketeering and sex trafficking trial in 2021, according to HipHopdx.

Clary, in 2020, accused the incarcerated singer of forcing her to eat her own faeces saying it was a disgusting act he forced girls to make as a ritual to prove their loyalty.

The episodes recorded the following trials and the whole fallout that transpired against the embattled singer following the first part of allegations from the series premiere in 2019.

It also exposed even more disturbing things R. Kelly allegedly engaged in, including physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary.

“Azriel, she was on the tour bus. They were in the back room. And I heard him hitting her — spanking as he calls it,” an undisclosed survivor said.

“There was another incident where Robert made one of the girls, or a couple of the girls, eat his faeces. That was more of a loyalty type of ritual when they had to eat the faeces.”

The first of the two episodes disclosed her testimony, where she detailed how R. Kelly had instructed her how to lie during a combative interview with Gayle King.

Additionally, the latest episodes revealed there had allegedly been a sex tape involving the late Aaliyah, with a survivor describing how she was allegedly assaulted after discovering it.

“I see this basket full of tapes, and I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll just grab one of these tapes, and let me go in the other rooms and see if there’s a VHS so I can watch a movie,’ because I was bored,” a woman by the name of Ebonié Doyle said. “That’s when I discovered that he’d been lying to me about Aaliyah.

“The tape that I put in was of him and Aaliyah together. What I saw on that tape was he and Aaliyah being intimate. They were on the tour bus, and everything that I had asked him was confirmed on the tape.”

R. Kelly was found guilty on nine counts in New York, including racketeering, transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity, coercion and enticement and the transportation of a minor. He was sentenced to 30 years.

He then faced trial again in his hometown of Chicago, where he was convicted of child pornography charges by a federal jury in September.

He still faces pending criminal charges in Minnesota, which have largely remained on hold during the pendency of his federal cases.