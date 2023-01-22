Eight suspected Edo train attackers have been charged to court by the Edo State Police Command for the abduction of over 22 passengers, following an attack on the Igueben Train Station in Edo Central, on January 7, 2023.

Vanguard reported some traditional rulers, village chief and others were arrested in connection with the crime.

The suspects charged, as shown by a court document, include; Ibadin Hamilton, Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Aliyu for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The charge document dated January 17, 2023, filed by the Legal Section State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Benin City, revealed that the suspects, all male, conspired to kidnap the victims with the expectation of getting N20million from their relatives as ransom for their freedom.