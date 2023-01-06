*Says there’s hope of devt in N-Deltans

By Chancel Sunday

BURUTU—Ex-militant leader, King Para Ekiyes, has congratulated the newly inaugurated Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, saying there is hope for infrastructure development in the region.

King Ekiyes, who is the Egbesu priest of Esuku Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, however, tasked Niger Deltans to give Ogbuku all needed support to enable the Commission to deliver dividends of democracy in the region.

“First, I want to congratulate Dr Samuel Ogbuku on his nomination, appointment and inauguration as Managing Director of NDDC. I also congratulate all board members.

“I believe with Ogbuku as the MD, there’s the hope of infrastructure development in the region and I urge all Niger Deltans to give the board the needed support to deliver democracy dividends to the region.

“However, I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Dr Ogbuku the opportunity to serve the people of Niger Delta”, he said.