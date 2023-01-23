.

By Prince Okafor

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji has called for immediate restraints over the ongoing industrial dispute between the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, (NAHCO) and its workers.

Vanguard had reported that the handling company’s workers suspended operations over alleged non-payment of salaries by the management.

The development thus created flight disruption across the country, both domestically and internationally.

However, in response to the development, Nnaji asked the management of the ground Handling company to immediately enter into dialogue with the leadership of the union to avert further disruption of flight operations across the country.

He equally appealed to the union to douse its agitation and show concern for the pains the action would bring on innocent Nigerian travellers both locally and internationally.

Honourable Nnaji who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives reminded the workers that their downing tools at this time the elections were already closed could cause severe consequences to campaigns and movements of sensitive materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

He further assured the workers that his Committee would reach out to the management to see how their grievances could be urgently addressed

The workers’ strike which commenced early morning today over welfare issues was said to have already started taking it’s a toll on the industry as heavy flight delays were already set in both locally and internationally.