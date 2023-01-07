The youth should always be our focus of attention because they are the fortune of the society we all covet for. If our fathers are the bridge between yesterday and today, then we are the bridge between today and tomorrow. The youth determines today and tomorrow for the next generation. We all really need to make sure we don’t disappoint the next generation.

The noble idea of inculcating in our youth a mindset of self-dependence through owning and running their businesses, while still at school is highly commendable.

According to Mr. Okunrotifa Ileriayo Solomon, the Director of Operations for Tricadia Residences, a short let and property management company, and the Creative Director of Shooting Stars NG, If we are to solve the most pressing issues of our time, we need to tap into the dynamism of the youths and young social entrepreneurs not pointing out fault and blames on the government.

The level of technology and the revolution this century has brought on us has introduced many young people out there to entrepreneurship and this has also led to many start-up brands in the country.

The job aspiration of youths according to the NLPS reflects the ever-increasing importance of the informal sector in Nigeria, both registered and unregistered business.

Start up is one of the ways of creating prosperity or building wealth for yourself and generations to come. One of the best approaches is to have the mindset to take up challenges as raw materials to create prosperity. It takes guts, a unique perspective, and a level of thinking to see challenges as meals, eat them, digest them, dispose of the useless ones and utilize the rest to get to the next level.

Firstly, have a clear understanding of what you are capable of, muster the desire to experiment and learn and never give in to failure, though you might fail but try again. Learn your lessons from your past mistakes.

You know “ideas rule the world” as often said, it is important to know what you want to achieve with such ideas, when, where, and how? With the limited resources you have.

You begin to challenge the status quo, rise above the crowd and find a better way of doing things, instead of listening to those who have capitulated and given up on their dreams and want others to settle for a mediocre status. Failure is an asset, don’t throw it away but archive it.

Similarly, the size of the challenges one can provide solutions to would determine one’s liberation, earnings, and furthermore.

He emphasized the importance and how the media space has been of help to start-up brands. Startups in their early stages need cost-efficient channels to build their brand image and reach their target audience. With the level of technology, you can easily go online, learn something lucrative, create a brand for yourself and promote without having a station. Creating a good image with good publicity, making profits, and growing your business to a bigger one.

To know how important you are as a young entrepreneur, you’re contributing to the economic growth of the country by being a center of innovation, having a direct positive impact on your locality, and creating employment opportunities for others to relate with and therefore contributing to the economic productivity of the local community.