By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A constitutional lawyer, Mr Peter Abang has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, demanding an inquiry into the botched plot to frame up and arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The lawyer, in his letter that was received by the AGF on December 30, requested a full-scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances leading to the failed attempt by the Department of State Service, DSS, to secure an order that would have allowed it to arrest the CBN governor on “trumped up terrorism financing charge”.

According to the petitioner, the letter would serve as a notice to commence an action for an order of mandamus to compel the AGF offices to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties that were connected to the saga.

Abang threatened to approach the court for an order of mandamus, should the AGF fail to take action within the next seven days.

The petition, a copy of which Vanguard sighted on Sunday, read in part: “In view of the above suit filed by the State Security Services, which the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, The Hon, Justice John Tsoho delivered its ruling on 9th December 2022, a certified copy of the Ruling is attached and we are by this letter respectfully requesting that your good offices commence a full-scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances Ieading to the failed attempt by the State Security Services (otherwise known as the Department of State Services) to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on allegations and trumped up terrorism financing charges as well as other sundry offences.

“We also request that your offices conduct a thorough investigation and ultimately arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties connected to the failed rogue operation in the overall interest of Nigeria.

“Note that this letter serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel your offices to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties who are connected in the event that you fail at acceding to our request within 7 days from the date of service of this letter to you.”

It will be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja had turned down an application the DSS filed for permission to arrest the CBN Governor.

Chief Judge of the High Court, Justice John Tsoho, declined the application on the premise that it was not backed up with sufficient facts to warrant the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the security agency.

Similarly, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on December 29, restrained the DSS from arresting the CBN governor.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice M. A. Hassan, equally extended the restraining order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, who were all cited as Respondents in a suit that was filed by a group under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership.

Other Respondents in the motion marked GAR/CV/41 /2022, were the Attorney-General of the Federation and the CBN itself.

Specifically, the court, among other things, ordered: “That the continuous harassments, intimidation, threats, restriction of free movement, abuse of right of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria over trumped up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices, etc by the 4th Respondent and their officers is vindictive, unwarranted, abrasive, oppressive and same constitute a flagrant breach of his rights to personal liberty, dignity of the human person, right to policy-making powers freedom of thought, conscience and religion and movement as respectively provided and enshrined under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and, therefore, unconstitutional and illegal”.