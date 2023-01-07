By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

THE Deputy Director of fundraising committee of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tein Jack-Rich, has denied rumours of plans to dump APC, saying such rumour is “patent falsehood.”

This was as he explained that the rumour was concocted by people who do not mean well for the country, insisting that he is with the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, signed by his Media assistant, Obinna Simon, weekend, stated that the rumours are nothing short of patent falsehood and a desperate attempt to cause distraction.

According to him, Tein Jack Rich only honoured a birthday invitation of a dear friend and Niger delta brother Timi Frank while vacationing with his family, which also had other PDP and APC members in attendance, insisting that it was not a political gathering and had nothing to do with politics.

“It is a pity that people will just use their smartphones from the comfort of their homes to concort unfounded tissue of lies just for a mess of portage.

“Fake news and false information is a challenge that is threatening our country and stiffer sanctions must be meted to these enemies of our country whose stock-in-trade is to fan the embers of disharmony and disunity.

“I dare ask, when did it become an offence for people to identify with their friends?”, he added.

He also urged members of APC worldwide to continue working assiduously to secure victory for the party in the next month’s election, expressing optimism that APC will sing the song of victory at the end of the election.