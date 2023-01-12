By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian superstar rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, has refuted a fan’s claim that he is suffering from sickle cell disease.

The indigenous rapper clarified the statement made by a fan on Twitter who alleged that Phyno had sickle cell disease.

The fan, identified as Ele Peter, said her love for the rapper tripled when she found out that Phyno had sickle cell disease.

She wrote, “Since I heard Phyno has sickle cell the love tripled. I pray God grants him the strength to keep fighting.”

However, Phyno reacted via his official Twitter page on Wednesday by denying the fan’s unguarded comment. He also extended his love and best wishes to everyone suffering from the disease.

The singer wrote: “Lol. No, I do not have sickle cell. Love to everyone fighting it though.”’

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that affect hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen through the body.