By Fortune Eromosele

A Nigerian political icon and economic analyst, Engr. Yakubu Mohammed Kingsley, YMK, has said for Nigeria to conquer corruption, the nation must make its pillars dependent on discipline, dependability, sustainability, and transparency if the combat against corruption should yield admirable and tangible results that would in turn better the country’s Economy and its citizens.

He made this known during the weekend in his new year message made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, “the Nigerian dream can finally become a reality if we have a leader who is passionate enough to face all odds.”

Stressing further, he stated that if Nigeria and its citizens adopt a culture of professionalism and a code of conduct that values accountability and openness, the fight against corruption can be won permanently.

“The future of Nigeria lies in our hands and whatever we do, we must be conscious of posterity,” he added.

He maintained that, “It is high time Nigerians Stop sneering contemptuous remarks against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and others.

“We should shy away from the politics of bitterness and let us promote love, peace, and unity. All the Presidential candidates deserve respect for coming out to showcase what they have for Nigeria and not to be humiliated with words.”

Earlier, in his statement, he pointed out that the Nigeria oil-producing communities were not enjoying the required dividends of democracy despite the damages crude oil spillage has continued to cause in their lands.

He said, “There has not been any Nigerian leader that has been able to curb this menace. Going by our experience while we were in NNPC, this is one of our areas of specialization amongst others. The country needs a president in 2023 that has laid down plans and programs prepared to be carried out in various communities relating to the peculiarity of the prevalent problems to each of them.

“These programs amongst others should be designed to bring about the unity of the great Nation, Nigeria. We have agenda centres on the unity of our great Nation, Nigeria.”