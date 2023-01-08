.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South South

SUSPECTED hoodlums broke into the premises of Ebenco Global Link, a waste management and storage company in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, in the early hours of yesterday, causing an explosion in one of the company’s facilities.

Sources said the hoodlums unlawfully wanted to connect a pipe in an undisclosed area to drain diesel from the company’s tank, but their attempt exploded.

The chairman of Ebenco Global Limited, Dr. Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga, could not be immediately reached for comments, but informants told Sunday Vanguard that the explosion was not caused by the operational activities of the company.

“Workers have not even resumed, it was at about 6.30 am on Saturday morning that the hoodlums struck, but their ugly plan backfired.

“Security agents are currently helping the company, which has activated its security network to unravel the suspects. The workers have not even resumed for the day when the vandals entered the company through the riverside.

“There was no fatality, nobody was injured and Ebenco management is monitoring the development,” one informant said.

We gathered that community leaders and stakeholders were working with the company to uncover the perpetrators as quickly as possible.