•2 injured •Doctors extract 15 shrapnels from victim’s legs

•Atiku condemns the attack

•Police dispel explosion report

By Egufe Yafugborhi, John Alechenu & Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

THREE persons have been reported injured, following double explosions that rocked a rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Rumu-Woji Play Ground, also known as Ojukwu Field, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, who shared photos of two female members affected, said: “It is another black day in the annals of democracy, where all sorts of underhand strategies are being deployed to frustrate opposition political parties in Rivers State.

“The National Security Adviser, NSA, General Mohammed Monguno; the Director of the Department of State Service, DSS, and Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali, must zero in on Rivers State and stamp out politically sponsored violence.

“No single opposition politician is safe. We have also intercepted credible intelligence of plans to attack key opposition politicians in Rivers State,” he added.

APC condemns explosions

Meanwhile, the APC in the state has condemned the explosions.

Publicity Secretary of Rivers APC, Nwauju, confirmed that Miss Hope Isaac, the worst injured among the victims, had 15 shrapnel removed from her legs in a medical operation.

Joe Korka-Waadah, Canada-based political consultant and diaspora stalwart of Rivers APC, in his condemnation, said: “This familiar barbarism must not be allowed to rear its ugly head as Rivers goes into elections again with APC strongest chance to end the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the hegemony of governance by intimidation in Rivers.

“Irrespective of where this is coming from, this obvious response by those who are afraid of the Tonye Cole (Rivers APC guber candidate) unstoppable move to takeover Rivers Government House in May will not stop party supporters from going ahead with their campaigns ahead of the general elections.

“Nevertheless, the Police Command in the state owes a duty to investigate the matter and ensure perpetrators are made to face the law. Rivers APC remains committed to its struggle to win the forthcoming elections in order to restore the lost glory of our state.”

Atiku condemns attack

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the bomb attack, saying there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

Atiku said this in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @atiku, on Thursday, “We’ve already committed to that in the peace pact we all signed up to.

“Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices via adult suffrage.”

Police dispel explosion report

In another development, the Police in the state has dispelled reports of the twin explosions.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said there was no explosion at the venue of the rally, adding that the party fared peacefully.

Iringe-Koko said: “Today, January 19, 2023, the APC had an open rally at Rumuwoji community town hall/playing ground in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State. Before the commencement of the rally, the internal crisis within the community over which faction should control the community playing ground/town hall reared its ugly head.

“It was alleged that the CDC Chairman collected the sum of N200,000 from APC as payment for renting the playground/town hall.

“Incidentally, he shared the money with only the Chiefs and members of his faction. The other faction that didn’t benefit from the sharing insisted that the hall would not be used, except until they were given their share of the money. Consequently, a fracas ensued.

“Two persons were reportedly injured.

Fracas not political —Police

“The fracas was not between members of APC and any other political party but between the internal factions within the said community. The DC Operations, Area Commander, Port Harcourt, the O/C SIB and DPO Mile one Diobu, were on the ground to intervene and restore peace and security at the venue. Thus, the fracas did not affect the APC rally, which ended peacefully.

“There was no explosion before or during the rally. However, the Commissioner of Police has directed the DC State CID and O/C Bomb Disposal Unit to investigate and confirm the veracity of the rumour currently making the rounds on social media.

“It should be noted that the Rumuwoji community is fictionalised into two, not divided on political party lines, but rather fictionalised as a result of chieftaincy tussle. The fracas was defined in these lines.”

It shouldn’t become a pattern —Atiku

Atiku further said: “We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book.

“Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned.

“Elections and the choices we make should be about the ballot and not the bullet.

“On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery.”