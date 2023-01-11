By Ibrahim Hassan; Kaduna

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday has dismissed an appeal brought against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Uba Sani by New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The lawyer to the Kaduna State APC and former NBA Chairman in the State, Sule Shu’aibu in a statement informed that, “It is my pleasure to report once again that the appeal No. CA/K/293/2022 by NNPP Vs. INEC & APC before the Court of Appeal Kaduna Division seeking to disqualify our Gubernatorial Candidate and all 34 Candidates for the State House of Assembly in the forthcoming General Elections, has just been dismissed.

“Details in course of time.While congratulating all of us, I wish to place on record our gratitude to you all for your continued prayers and support to the Legal Team,” he stated.

It would be recalled that following the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna which ruled that the case filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate, Sen Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for listing Sen Uba Sani as Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and 34 candidates for state Kaduna State constituencies is status bared, the party and it’s gubernatorial candidate had challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

NNPP and its Governorship candidate averred in their suit that the APC as a party did not conduct valid ward congresses that produced delegates that participated in the primaries that produced the gubernatorial candidate and State House of Assembly candidates and should not have been listed as such for the 2023 general elections.