Nigerian rapper and singer Gbubemi Wisdom Ogholaja, but better known by his stage name, Carterson has announced that he will be releasing his debut album in the second quarter of 2023.

He made this known via his official instagram page @cartersonescobar that he’s set to release his debut album soon this year.

He, however, promised his fans to expect an afrobeat infused album with replay value.

Carterson who also doubles as a music producer is responsible for hits like “Like Rihanna, Yur Luv” amongst others.

It would be recalled that the rapper has been on a music break since 2020 after his hit song “Yur Luv”.

He also released four new songs few months ago “Clock” “All Day” “Fantasi” & “Multiply” to close the last quarter of 2022.