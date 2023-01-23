.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Simon Lalong has declared that Bauchi State, like other times, will vote the presidential candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Governor Lalong of Plateau state who accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and other APC chiefs to Bauchi state for the presidential campaign flag-off on Monday, said that he and his team are committed to ensuring that the presidential candidate of the party is duly elected in the forthcoming general elections.

“We have no choice but to support the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket because that is what Mr President wants. He wants a good successor and he has found that in Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We have an assemblage of the best candidates across the country.

“Bauchi belongs to Mr President, he always won here and he will win for APC again,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu assured that the APC Governors will work for the victory of the APC across the country.

The Governor of Kebbi state said that the Progressive Governors the APC-led Federal Government has done a lot in terms of infrastructural development across the country expressing that the Party under Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue a good job.

He said: “For 16 years, the PDP could not deliver any positive thing in the country. The APC under President Muhammadu Buhari discovered oil in Bauchi and Gombe as well as in Nasarawa states. We need continuation of this beyond 2023.”

Turning to President Muhammadu Buhari, he claimed that the president has been able to fix the country since he took over the office in 2015.

“Over the years, you have been busy fixing Nigeria. When the entire world stopped, Nigeria did not. When the economic recession set in for 2 years, things continued to work out in Nigeria. You have managed Nigeria very well,” he praised the president who seemed pleased with his comment.