By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, yesterday, said that the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, failed Nigerians on all fronts except nepotism.

Dr. Nwodo, an ex-Governor of Enugu State, said that the APC government completely failed to provide security, quality education, a good economy and infrastructure among others to Nigerians in the last eight years that it has been on the saddle.

He said that APC government instead of treating Nigerians with equity, singled out Hausas and Fulanis and handed them all the good jobs in the country.

He equally said that the timing of the redesigning of the currency notes and the general census was wrong considering the national economic status and insecurity.

“I will score the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, very low. It completely failed Nigerians on economy, security, employment, education and infrastructure development. I don’t even know where to give the government 10 percent except on nepotism where it scored 150 marks.

“Nepotism! Every job must go to the Hausas and Fulanis. That was the only place they got a pass mark.

“There is nothing APC government promised Nigerians which it was able to fulfill in the past eight years. Promise and fail is their trademark. This government said that it came to fight corruption, but today, Nigeria is the most corrupt country in the world,” he said.

Talking about the redesigning of the naira notes, he said “Two things that the federal government is doing that I don’t see the urgency are changing the currency at this material time, as well as conducting census. I have had all kinds of figures that they are mentioning, billions of Naira they are going to use to print just changing of colour of Naira.

“When we say that we have no money. Is that a priority at this time that we have no money? So, insisting on doing a census at the same time that we are doing general elections is out of place. In how many states, have we been able to control security that we can send strangers to people’s houses in the villages to do enumeration?

” But because they want to spend that money now, and eat it, that is how I, Okwesilieze Nwodo see these two things. They are not the priority of this country today, the priority is to put food on people’s tables and give them security. Give us security, use this money we want to spend on census and printing different colours of the same note to provide security for the people. When we have adequate security, we can do all those things. When the economy improves, we can do all those things,” he said.