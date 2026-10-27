Kano Assembly approves state police

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the proposed constitutional amendment to allow state governments to establish and operate their own police forces.

The approval was confirmed by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Lawan Hussaini Dala, shortly after plenary on Tuesday.

Dala said the lawmakers had considered and approved the proposed constitutional review to provide for the establishment of state police.

“We have approved the constitutional review for the establishment of state police at plenary today,” he said.

The approval followed deliberations on the proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which seek to give state governments the legal authority to establish and operate their own police forces.

During plenary, the lawmakers considered the constitutional alteration bill in the Committee of the Whole, deliberating on clauses one to 26 of the proposed amendment.

The lawmakers had earlier adopted a motion to consider the constitutional amendment bill in the Committee of the Whole before proceeding with deliberations on its provisions.