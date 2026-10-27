We’re not responsible for hunger in Nigeria – PDP fires back at APC

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jungudo Mohammed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday says it is not responsible for hunger in Nigeria, advising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop the blame game.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Mohammed, the PDP’s attention has been drawn to the statement made by the APC Publicity Secretary, Felix Moka, during his appearance on a show on Monday.

”In statement, he blamed the PDP for the hunger and economic hardship currently confronting Nigerians.

“The PDP also notes similar remarks reportedly made by President Bola Tinubu in Kaduna during the flag-off of his 2027 re-election campaign.

“The PDP considers these statements as attempts to evade responsibility and divert public attention from the pressing challenges facing the country under the APC-led administration.

“Our message to the APC is simple: stop the blame game and start taking responsibility. Nigerians deserve solutions, not excuses.

“The government in power must address the country’s challenges through concrete, measurable, and sustainable actions that will bring meaningful relief to citizens.

“The PDP is not responsible for the hunger Nigerians are experiencing today. The APC must own its record, address the nation’s challenges, and deliver on its promises to Nigerians.”

He added that the government in power must answer for its stewardship and present a credible path towards economic recovery, food security, and a better standard of living for all Nigerians.

Mohammed said that rather than engaging in political blame games, the APC should explain what it intended to do to make food affordable, support farmers, and strengthen local food production.

He also advised the ruling party to tell Nigerians how it intended to create jobs, improve security, fight corruption, improve electricity supply, reduce transportation costs, and restore the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians, among other pressing concerns.

The PDP national publicity secretary further said that while the party acknowledged some of the achievements recorded by President Tinubu’s administration, where applicable, it rejected any attempt to use its 16 years in government as a blanket justification for the shortcomings of the present administration.

“Acknowledging any genuine achievements must not be misconstrued as an endorsement of all government policies or an acceptance of attempts to shift responsibility for current economic difficulties to previous PDP-led administrations.

“After more than 10 years of APC in office, Nigerians deserve answers, not excuses.

“The APC must tell Nigerians what it has achieved, outline the concrete measures it is taking to address the country’s present-day challenges, and demonstrate its commitment to improving the welfare of citizens rather than continually dragging the PDP into its own shortcomings,” he said.

Mohammed noted that the economic challenges confronting Nigeria could not be resolved by repeatedly blaming previous PDP-led administrations.

He explained that while historical circumstances might provide context, they could not serve as a permanent shield against accountability.

He said that every administration must be judged by its policies, achievements, and most importantly, the living conditions of the people it governs.

“Nigerians remember the standard of living and the security situation under previous PDP administrations.

“Today, citizens are demanding practical solutions, affordable food, economic stability, and improved security, not endless political arguments and blame shifting,” he said.

Mohammed said that PDP remained confident that Nigerians would judge political parties by their records, policies, and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“We believe that the growing desire among Nigerians for a return to PDP leadership reflects their yearning for better governance, improved living conditions, and a more secure and prosperous country. (NAN)