US Visa Bond: Full list of countries, including Nigeria, required to pay up to $20,000

The United States has listed 50 countries whose citizens must pay a visa bond of up to $20,000 when applying for certain visitor visas, including Nigeria, according to the US Department of State.

The measure applies to eligible applicants for B-1 business and B-2 tourist visas travelling on passports issued by the listed countries. The bond amounts are $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000, with the specific amount determined by a consular officer during the visa interview.

In a notice published on October 2, 2026, the Department of State outlined the countries subject to the visa bond programme and their respective implementation dates.

The programme operates under Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with the department stating that the requirement applies regardless of where an applicant submits their visa application.

Full list of countries subject to US visa bonds

The 50 countries listed by the US Department of State, alongside their implementation dates, are:

Algeria — January 21, 2026 Angola — January 21, 2026 Antigua and Barbuda — January 21, 2026 Bangladesh — January 21, 2026 Benin — January 21, 2026 Bhutan — January 1, 2026 Botswana — January 1, 2026 Burundi — January 21, 2026 Cabo Verde — January 21, 2026 Cambodia — April 2, 2026 Central African Republic — January 1, 2026 Côte d’Ivoire — January 21, 2026 Cuba — January 21, 2026 Djibouti — January 21, 2026 Dominica — January 21, 2026 Ethiopia — April 2, 2026 Fiji — January 21, 2026 Gabon — January 21, 2026 The Gambia — October 11, 2025 Georgia — April 2, 2026 Grenada — April 2, 2026 Guinea — January 1, 2026 Guinea-Bissau — January 1, 2026 Kyrgyz Republic — January 21, 2026 Lesotho — April 2, 2026 Malawi — August 20, 2025 Mauritania — October 23, 2025 Mauritius — April 2, 2026 Mongolia — April 2, 2026 Mozambique — April 2, 2026 Namibia — January 1, 2026 Nepal — January 21, 2026 Nicaragua — April 2, 2026 Nigeria — January 21, 2026 Papua New Guinea — April 2, 2026 São Tomé and Príncipe — October 23, 2025 Senegal — January 21, 2026 Seychelles — April 2, 2026 Tajikistan — January 21, 2026 Tanzania — October 23, 2025 Togo — January 21, 2026 Tonga — January 21, 2026 Tunisia — April 2, 2026 Turkmenistan — January 1, 2026 Tuvalu — January 21, 2026 Uganda — January 21, 2026 Vanuatu — January 21, 2026 Venezuela — January 21, 2026 Zambia — August 20, 2025 Zimbabwe — January 21, 2026

How much must Nigerians pay for a US visa bond?

Nigerian citizens applying for B-1 business or B-2 tourist visas may be required to post a bond of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000 if they are otherwise eligible for the visa.

The amount is determined during the visa interview. The bond is an additional financial requirement and does not guarantee that the applicant will receive a visa.

Applicants must submit Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 and agree to the bond’s terms through the US Department of the Treasury’s Pay.gov platform.

The department warns applicants not to pay a bond before being instructed to do so by a consular officer. Applicants are expected to use the specific payment link supplied through official instructions.

The bond may be paid by the applicant or a third party, such as a relative, friend or business associate. However, the name of the person identified as the bond obligor on Form I-352 must match the name of the person making the payment.

If the bond conditions are satisfied, the money is refundable under the programme’s terms.

US visa bond holders restricted to commercial air entry

The programme also imposes travel conditions on people who post visa bonds.

According to the State Department, bond holders must enter and leave the United States through designated commercial air ports of entry, including US Customs and Border Protection preclearance locations.

They are not permitted to use charter aircraft, general aviation, land borders or sea ports of entry under the stated bond conditions.

Failure to comply with the designated entry and exit requirements could result in problems with entry or the recording of a traveller’s departure.

When will the US refund visa bonds?

The department outlined several circumstances under which a bond may be cancelled and the deposit returned automatically.

These include cases where the visa expires and the holder has not travelled to the United States, or where the holder has complied with the visa conditions and departed within the authorise

Vanguard News