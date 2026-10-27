Meet 5 Nigerians in the diaspora appointed to global positions in 2026

Nigerians in the diaspora have continued to secure leadership positions in global companies, academic institutions and healthcare organisations, strengthening the country’s representation in global decision-making.

In 2026, several Nigerian professionals received appointments spanning corporate strategy, medicine, law, public health and academic leadership, placing them in positions to influence organisational growth, healthcare policy and international cooperation.

Their appointments highlight the contributions of Nigerian professionals working across different countries and industries.

Here are five Nigerians in the diaspora appointed to prominent positions in 2026.

1. Ugwechi Amadi — Chief Strategy Officer, McDonald’s

Nigerian-born executive Ugwechi Amadi was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of McDonald’s in July 2026, joining the American multinational fast-food company after holding senior positions in sports, retail and management consulting.

Her appointment was announced on July 15, 2026, following a statement by McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer, Ian Borden.

Before joining McDonald’s, Amadi served as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy and Development at LIV Golf, where she oversaw strategic planning and business development.

She previously worked at Nike as Vice President of Global Operations Strategy, contributing to initiatives involving technology, supply chain management and organisational transformation.

Earlier in her career, she worked at Boston Consulting Group, advising multinational companies on corporate strategy and business performance.

Amadi holds a bachelor’s degree in Brain and Cognitive Sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a doctorate in Clinical Neuroscience from the University of Oxford.

Her appointment places her in a senior position overseeing strategic priorities and supporting the company’s long-term growth.

2. Professor Ibrahim Abubakar — CEO-designate, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

Nigerian-born epidemiologist Professor Ibrahim Abubakar was appointed Chief Executive Officer-designate of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations in August 2026.

The appointment was announced on August 14, with Abubakar scheduled to join the organisation in March 2027 and formally assume leadership in April 2027.

He is expected to succeed Richard Hatchett, who has led CEPI since its establishment in 2017.

Abubakar is currently Vice-Provost for Health and Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at University College London.

He previously directed UCL’s Institute for Global Health, contributing to research and policy development in infectious diseases, migration health and public health systems.

His academic work includes research on tuberculosis, epidemiology and global disease prevention.

CEPI is an international partnership that finances and coordinates vaccine development against emerging infectious diseases and potential pandemic threats.

In his new role, Abubakar is expected to oversee international vaccine research partnerships and initiatives aimed at strengthening pandemic preparedness.

3. Ibironke Odumosu-Ayanu — Dean, University of Saskatchewan College of Law

Nigerian-born legal scholar Ibironke Odumosu-Ayanu was appointed Dean of the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in Canada, effective October 1, 2026.

Her appointment was announced on September 1 for a five-year tenure, succeeding Professor Martin Phillipson.

Born and raised in Lagos, Odumosu-Ayanu obtained her law degree from the University of Lagos before moving to Canada for postgraduate studies.

She holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Calgary and a doctorate from the University of British Columbia.

She joined the University of Saskatchewan in 2008 and previously served as a professor and Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies.

Her research focuses on international investment law, business and human rights, natural resource governance and community development.

She has also received recognition for her teaching and academic mentorship.

As dean, Odumosu-Ayanu is responsible for providing academic leadership, advancing research and supporting the strategic development of the Canadian law school.

4. Bolu Ogunyemi — President, Canadian Medical Association

Nigerian-born physician Dr Bolu Ogunyemi assumed office as President of the Canadian Medical Association on May 29, 2026, becoming the first Black person to lead the organisation.

His inauguration took place during the association’s annual general meeting, marking a milestone for representation in Canada’s medical profession.

Ogunyemi is a dermatologist based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, with experience in clinical medicine, medical education and healthcare advocacy.

The Canadian Medical Association is a national professional organisation that represents physicians and advocates improvements in healthcare delivery.

As president, Ogunyemi has focused on issues including access to primary healthcare, reducing administrative burdens on physicians and supporting innovations that improve patient outcomes.

He has also highlighted the importance of healthcare systems that reflect Canada’s diverse population.

His appointment places him at the forefront of national discussions on healthcare policy, physician welfare and the future of medical practice in Canada.

5. Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu — President, Union for International Cancer Control

Nigerian paediatrician and cancer advocate Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu assumed the presidency of the Union for International Cancer Control, a Geneva-based organisation working to reduce the global cancer burden and improve access to cancer care.

She is the founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, a Nigerian nonprofit organisation focused on cancer awareness, screening, prevention and patient support.

Shinkafi-Bagudu previously served as First Lady of Kebbi State from 2015 to 2023, during which she championed healthcare interventions, particularly cancer prevention and treatment for women and children.

Her work has involved collaboration with international health organisations, policymakers and advocacy groups to improve cancer care in underserved communities.

As UICC president, she leads the organisation’s board in promoting international cooperation, equitable access to cancer treatment and stronger cancer-control policies.

Her appointment places a Nigerian healthcare professional at the helm of an international organisation working with partners across the global cancer-control community.

Vanguard News