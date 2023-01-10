.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

TEN persons have been feared dead and several others injured in a fatal auto crash on Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was gathered that the crash which happened on Sunday afternoon at the Nicon/Gishiri junction section of the highway involved a Toyota Camry and a Mazda.

Sources, who spoke to Vanguard, said that the crashed vehicles were coming from Kubwa axis in Bwari Area Council and heading to the city centre, but unfortunately crashed into each other.

According to an eyewitness, Samaila Isyaku, about three other vehicles around the scene of the accident suffered collateral damages.

He said other victims of crash involved people in the affected cars as well as those waiting to cross the Expressway and those prospective passengers waiting to board vehicles to their destinations at the popular junction.

“We counted at least 10 dead bodies besides the numerous people that wee fatally injured.

“The crash resulted from dangerous over-speeding and eventual loss of control. We suspect that those in the Toyota Camry were high on drugs and alcohol,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, had cleared the expressway of the wreckages and conveyed the injured to the hospital and the dead to the morgue

However, several calls to the FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Ochi Oga, for a formal statement on the accident were not answered as of 6:13pm.