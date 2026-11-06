2027: INEC chairman seeks traditional rulers’ support for credible polls

….Commissions BVAS storage centre in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, has sought the support of traditional rulers in Kogi State for the conduct of peaceful, transparent and credible elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan made the appeal on Thursday in Lokoja during an engagement with traditional rulers from the 21 local government areas of the state.

The INEC chairman said he visited the state alongside his team to assess the preparedness of the commission’s personnel and infrastructure ahead of the 2027 general elections and the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election.

He said the commission was committed to strengthening its operational capacity through infrastructure upgrades and the deployment of modern technological tools to ensure seamless electoral processes.

Amupitan urged traditional rulers to use their influence and close relationship with grassroots communities to promote peaceful conduct, voter awareness and acceptance of credible electoral outcomes.

Speaking at the engagement, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Shehu Wahab, commended the traditional rulers for their sustained cooperation with the commission.

Wahab said the support of traditional institutions remained vital to successful electoral activities, particularly in promoting peace and encouraging citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.

Responding, the traditional rulers pledged to communicate the INEC chairman’s message to their subjects and assured the commission of their commitment to peaceful, transparent and credible elections in the state.

Earlier, Amupitan commissioned the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) storage centre at the INEC state headquarters in Lokoja as part of efforts to strengthen the commission’s operational infrastructure ahead of future elections.