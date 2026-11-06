Apapa Customs generates N302.9bn in October, warns against illicit trade

By Godwin Oritse

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N302.9 billion in revenue in October 2026, representing a 7.13 per cent increase over the N282.79 billion recorded in September 2026.

In a statement issued by Isah Sulaiman, Chief Superintendent of Customs and Public Relations Officer of the Command, the October revenue performance reflects the Command’s sustained efforts to boost revenue generation while facilitating legitimate trade.

The statement attributed the performance to the leadership of the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Murtala Mu’azu, who assumed duty on September 29, 2026, with a commitment to stakeholder engagement, operational efficiency and improved service delivery.

According to the statement, Comptroller Mu’azu has prioritised the Customs Service’s policy thrust of Consolidation, Collaboration and Innovation, with particular emphasis on addressing operational challenges confronting port users.

This approach was reflected in a stakeholder engagement meeting held last month, which brought together importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, shipping companies and terminal operators to address issues including delays in Demand Notices, cargo clearance bottlenecks and other operational challenges.

Beyond the meeting, the CAC has embarked on courtesy visits to key stakeholders and strategic partners within the port community to strengthen institutional relationship, promote mutual understanding and foster the collaboration needed to create a more conducive business environment for traders and other port users.

As part of efforts to improve operational efficiency, the Command has also intensified the review and streamlining of Transire processing to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks, improve inter-departmental coordination and reduce processing time without compromising compliance and control measures.