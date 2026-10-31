One dies, others injured in multiple accidents across Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has cleared three overnight and early morning emergencies across the state, with one fatality recorded in Epe and two persons injured in three major incidents.

According to reports, the first incident occurred at about 7:58pm on Friday on Odo-Iyalaro Bridge inward Maryland.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the operations reflect the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to prompt emergency response.

The incident occurred when a Toyota Camry with registration number AGL-70HU and a Toyota Venza with registration number FST-893KF collided.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Venza had stopped by the roadside due to fuel insufficiency, while the driver of the Camry who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol rammed into the stationary vehicle.

Fortunately, no loss of life was recorded, however the driver of the Camry sustained injuries.

He was stabilised by the agency’s paramedics and Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS before being evacuated to the Trauma Centre for further care. Both vehicles were towed to Area F Police Station and the bridge reopened to traffic.

Also at about 10:36pm, the Eagle Response Team responded to a broken down truck at Olosha, Mushin.

The team discovered a HOWO truck with registration number JJJ-293XZ stuck due to a failed portion of the road, blocking about 60 percent of the carriageway. No casualty was recorded.

Road diversion measures were put in place to manage traffic while before it was eventually towed away with the deployment of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment, restoring free vehicular movement.

In the third incident, at about 6:19am on Saturday, the Whales Response Team stationed at Epe responded to a road traffic accident at Oke-Oso inward Itokin, Epe involving two tipper trucks loaded with granite.

Investigation revealed that one of the trucks with registration number ABG-226XB suffered brake failure, lost control and had a side collision with another tipper.

Sadly, the motor assistant of the first truck was thrown off the vehicle and died on impact and one other injured.

The lifeless body was recovered, bagged and handed over to the Federal Road Safety Corps while both trucks were recovered and taken to the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC office.

LASEMA commiserated with the family of the deceased and urged motorists to maintain their vehicles, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and adhere strictly to road safety regulations.

The agency assured residents of its readiness to respond to emergencies through its toll-free lines 767 and 112.